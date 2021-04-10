Govt to provide financial package to families of martyred miners

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Minerals, Arif Ahmadzai Saturday said that government has announced financial package for martyred mine workers of Shangla.

Talking to media after the burial of miners, he said that government share the grief of bereaved families in these moments of distress.

He said that government has also provided financial help and assistance to families in performing last rituals.

Expressing grief over the heart wrenching incident, he said that Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan has accepted all the demands of families of miners.

He said that mineral department has completed online registration of mine workers while process has been started to register children of miners with Old Age Benefit Institutions.