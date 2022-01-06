UrduPoint.com

Govt To Provide Free-lancing, Market Competitive Technology Courses To 35000 Youth In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2022 | 02:33 PM

Govt to provide free-lancing, market competitive technology courses to 35000 youth in Balochistan

The federal government is going to launch a special training program to train 35,000 youth of Balochistan on free-lancing and other market competitive technology courses

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :The Federal government is going to launch a special training program to train 35,000 youth of Balochistan on free-lancing and other market competitive technology courses.

Under the ongoing training programme, as many as 6,372 local youth was imparted training on various technology based employment courses so far that helped them get relevant jobs in the market, an official of the government told APP.

"The training sessions will help youth create space in the current cut-throat jobs market as advancement in information and cutting edge technology created a tough competition," he added.

According to the programme, the local youth would be imparted training based on modern technology in various fields that would help establish a technical human resource capable to avail opportunities under the game changer CPEC project.

The official mentioned that the trainings were designed in a way that it would help the candidates acquire professional development training by technicians and researchers for transferring knowledge and technology. As a result they would capable enough to contribute to the local economy, he added.� The government has designed this plan to meet the challenges of the day and empower the youth with an advanced set of skills to overcome the market employment challenges, he informed.

The government, he said would also take initiatives for capacity building and technical training of the youth to enable them in getting better jobs opportunities.

/395

Related Topics

Balochistan Technology CPEC Market Government Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Russia Confirms 15,316 New COVID-19 Cases Over Pas ..

Russia Confirms 15,316 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

2 minutes ago
 Rescue-1122 provides emergency service to 8,866 pe ..

Rescue-1122 provides emergency service to 8,866 people in Dec

2 minutes ago
 Turkiye nabs 2 FETO terror suspects trying to flee ..

Turkiye nabs 2 FETO terror suspects trying to flee to Greece

2 minutes ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Wednesday

2 minutes ago
 German industrial orders bounce back in November

German industrial orders bounce back in November

10 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.