Govt to provide free-lancing, market competitive technology courses to 35000 youth in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :The Federal government is going to launch a special training program to train 35,000 youth of Balochistan on free-lancing and other market competitive technology courses.

Under the ongoing training programme, as many as 6,372 local youth was imparted training on various technology based employment courses so far that helped them get relevant jobs in the market, an official of the government told APP.

"The training sessions will help youth create space in the current cut-throat jobs market as advancement in information and cutting edge technology created a tough competition," he added.

According to the programme, the local youth would be imparted training based on modern technology in various fields that would help establish a technical human resource capable to avail opportunities under the game changer CPEC project.

The official mentioned that the trainings were designed in a way that it would help the candidates acquire professional development training by technicians and researchers for transferring knowledge and technology. As a result they would capable enough to contribute to the local economy, he added.� The government has designed this plan to meet the challenges of the day and empower the youth with an advanced set of skills to overcome the market employment challenges, he informed.

The government, he said would also take initiatives for capacity building and technical training of the youth to enable them in getting better jobs opportunities.

