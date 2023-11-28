Open Menu

Govt To Provide Free SIMs, Female Abayas To Hujjaj: Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Govt to provide free SIMs, female abayas to hujjaj: Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed Tuesday said that the government would provide free of cost mobile SIMs with roaming internet packages, female abayas having a Pakistani flag on the backside and 13 Kg suitcases to pilgrims performing hajj this year.

Talking to a private news channel, minister said that it was a historic step that caretaker government has declared a significant reduction of one lac in government Hajj expenses, adding, further 50,000 will also be reduced in coming few days after which hujjaj will get back their money in their accounts.

He said a new mobile application has been designed to assist pilgrims,which will provide navigation support and enable constant communication between pilgrims and relevant officials.

Initially available in English and urdu, the application will later incorporate various regional languages, he said, adding, app will also provide digital training programs to every pilgrim.

Minister also disclosed a project that ministry of Hajj with the collaboration of ministry of education have planned to convert city mosques into schools to enrolled out of school children where Imam of mosques will play a leading role.

Minister said that mosques will play their role as a community centers in every city areas, adding, Imams will resolve community issues as well after offering prayers.

He said that ministry of hajj is taking all four provinces on board and enhancing the connectivity of mosques.

While describing another project, minister for religious affairs said that his ministry with the collaboration of health ministry has another project in which medical clinics will also be part of mosques.

Lady health workers and other essential staff of doctors will also be provided in all masajid where they will facilitate to citizens visiting inside the masque of areas, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet Hajj Education Mobile Money All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Israeli mother commends Hamas for daughter's kind ..

Israeli mother commends Hamas for daughter's kind treatment in Gaza captivity

10 minutes ago
 Pro-Khalistan activists disrupt Indian ambassador' ..

Pro-Khalistan activists disrupt Indian ambassador's gurdwara visit in New York

17 minutes ago
 Court rules to hold Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qures ..

Court rules to hold Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s cipher case trial insid ..

28 minutes ago
 Process of receiving applications for next year's ..

Process of receiving applications for next year's Hajj underway

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2023

4 hours ago
FM, EU Parliament Committee Chair discuss ways to ..

FM, EU Parliament Committee Chair discuss ways to enhance parliamentary engageme ..

13 hours ago
 Hungary's Orban ramps up anti-EU rhetoric amid row ..

Hungary's Orban ramps up anti-EU rhetoric amid row over frozen funds

14 hours ago
 Nigerians look to biofuel as cost of cooking gas s ..

Nigerians look to biofuel as cost of cooking gas soars

14 hours ago
 Interpol president targeted by torture complaint i ..

Interpol president targeted by torture complaint in Austria

14 hours ago
 Stock markets dip as US inflation comes into view

Stock markets dip as US inflation comes into view

14 hours ago
 Curfew partially lifted in SLeone capital after cl ..

Curfew partially lifted in SLeone capital after clashes killed 13 soldiers

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan