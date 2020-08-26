Govt to provide full support to private sector for uplift of new hydropower projects: SAPM Shahzad Qasim

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Power Division Shahzad Qasim has assured complete support of the federal government for development of new hydropower projects in the country with involvement of private sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Power Division Shahzad Qasim has assured complete support of the Federal government for development of new hydropower projects in the country with involvement of private sector.

Speaking at 1st International virtual conference on Pakistan's hydropower sector, he appreciated the efforts of the organizers of the conference for providing a platform where all the relevant stakeholders of the energy sector gathered to adopt a viable strategy to develop and promote hydropower resource as a viable mean of clean power production in the country, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.

He said that more such events should be held for finding viable solutions to resolve energy issues of the country.

Managing Director of Private Power Infrastructure board (PPIB) Shah Jahan Mirza said that the PPIB had been facilitating construction of new hydropower projects in the country to the maximum possible extent so that funding for this renewable form of energy could be arranged from the international financing institutions.

He said that the PPIB had also encouraged development of new energy projects in Azad Kashmir keeping in view its massive potential to produce electricity through its hydro resources.

He said that owing to the contribution of the PPIB the independent power producers had been playing an important role in fulfilling energy needs of Pakistan.

Gilgit-Baltistan Power Development Minister Muhammad Ali Khan said that the GB had the massive potential of producing up to 55,000 Megawatts hydroelectricity. There were 128 potential sites in the GB to install small hydropower projects, he added.

Engineer Naeem Khan, CEO of Pukhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO), said that the share of hydroelectricity in the energy mix of Pakistan was once up to 60 per cent as it was no more the case.

He said that the provinces and federal government should join hands to alter the current energy mix of the country by increasing share of hydroelectricity.

He said that increased reliance on hydroelectricity would also slash the fuel import bill of the country. He said that much effort had to be done to fully harness massive hydroelectricity potential of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Dr Tahir Masood, NESPAK Managing-Director, said that technology and technical resources for hydroelectricity projects should be locally manufactured in Pakistan.

He said that local manpower for the upcoming hydroelectricity projects should be utilized for which proper training programmes should be conducted.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Energy Minister Dr Muhammad Akhtar Malik said that Punjab had the largest canal system in the country having massive potential to produce hydroelectricity.

He said that small hydroelectricity projects should be developed in the country on a war-footing with involvement of private sector as it would generate sizable employment opportunities and also serve as an income resource for prospective private investors.

He suggested formation of a joint action committee at the national level comprising of all the concerned stakeholders from the provinces and centre for expeditious development of hydropower projects in the country.

Naeem Qureshi, chairman of organizing committee of the event, said that the conference had been organized with aim to provide a viable forum for all the concerned stakeholders to get assembled at one place, discuss, and find a way forward to promote and develop hydroelectricity resources in Pakistan in the best interests of energy consumers in the country.

COO Mira Power Sultan Ahmed, Sr. Adviser China Three Gorges NA Zuberi, Director Projects Hydro PPIB Dr Munawar Iqbal, Manager International business K Water Resources and others also spoke on this occasion.