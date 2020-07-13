UrduPoint.com
Govt To Provide Funds To Erstwhile FATA Under 10 Years Plan: Senate Told

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Monday said that the government would provide funds to merged districts of erstwhile FATA under 10 years plan to bring at par with other developed areas.

Winding up discussion on a motion that the House may discuss the commitments including the provision of annual development budget of Rs 100 billion made by the government for erstwhile FATA at the time of merger with KPK, the minister said the government had allocated Rs 48 billion in budget for fiscal year 2019-20 and also made allocation in the current budget.

He said promise was made with the people of erstwhile FATA at this august forum that 3 per cent share would be given to the tribal people.

The Sindh government should also fulfill its commitment, he added.

The minister said although merger of tribal areas with KPK helped end all black laws including Frontier Crime Regulation (FCR) but some other issues were also emerged.

He said the tribal areas had not seen any university for decades and tribal people had to bring patients to Peshawar for their treatment.

He said now when recruitment would start only the local people would be recruited in police and other departments.

