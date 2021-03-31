Govt to provide housing facility to low income people: KP minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr. Amjad Ali on Wednesday said that the government was taking practical measures to provide housing units to low income people.

He expressed these views during a visit to Jarma Housing Scheme Kohat and Regional Facilitation Center where he distributed allotment letters among allottees of Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA) in the Kohat division.

He said that allotees could also obtain allotment letters from Peshawar, Abbottabad and Swat facilitation centers.

Addressing the ceremony,Dr. Amjad Ali said that Kohat Regional Center would serve more than 6,000 allottees of the Hangu Township.

He said the regional facilitation centers were an important milestone for the Provincial Housing Authority's (PHA) projects, adding the centers would help in speeding up the PHA affairs and timely progress of these projects.

He said the provincial housing department was also launching such projects in the merged tribal and southern districts of the province to extend relief to people.