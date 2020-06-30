UrduPoint.com
Govt To Provide Inexpensive, Green Energy: Omar

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 09:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Power Omar Ayub Tuesday assured that the government was running all its affairs in a transparent manner and would take steps to provide inexpensive and green energy to consumers.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said during the government of Pakistan Muslim League (N) the circular debt rose to Rs 450 billion.

The previous governments signed expensive electricity agreements with power producers which put additional burden on the present government, he added.

The minister said the PML-N government set up expensive power projects based on imported fuel and did not work on 3000 megawatts of renewable projects of hydel and clean and green energy.

He said in June 2014, the PML-N government increased petrol prices by 34 percent, adding the PTI government in the past had reduced petrol prices by Rs 40 per liter.

