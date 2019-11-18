Govt to provide jobs, skills development training to 45,000 youth: Murad Saeed

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed said here Monday the PTI government strongly believed in good governance and supremacy of merit and would provide jobs opportunities and professional skill development training to 45,000 youth in Ministry of Communication, National Highway Authority and other relevant departments

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed said here Monday the PTI government strongly believed in good governance and supremacy of merit and would provide jobs opportunities and professional skill development training to 45,000 youth in Ministry of Communication, National Highway Authority and other relevant departments.

Under the Prime Minister's Youth Skills Development Program, he said 45,000 youth would be given employment and internship opportunities in Ministry of Communications, Postal Services, National Highway Authority and other organizations to take full advantage of their talent.

He was addressing the inauguration of Havalian-Mansehra Section of Hazara Motorway. The Minister said the government would take Pakistan to new heights of progress and development under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and principles of Riyasat-e-Madina.

"Pakistan has started moving on road to progress and development. We had pulled out Pakistan's economy from ICU and brought it on right direction and accurate path," he said, adding all additional vehicles of his ministry had been auctioned under PM's austerity campaign and its money is being used on people's welfare." The Minister said when PTI Govt came into power after winning 2018 general elections, all the organizations were facing great financial losses including ministry of communications, NHA and postal services besides the country was confronted with numerous challenges including corruption and poor governance due to wrong policies of past rulers.

He said Rs 24,000billion loans were taken by past regimes during their last ten years, and rampage of corruption had made the institutions weak besides adversely affected service delivery. Murad Saeed said expensive properties were bought by former rulers in London through corruption and financial irregularities that resulted the country's economy's weak.

He said the process of accountability will continue and the plundered amount would be recovered from the corrupt elements. Murad Saeed said his ministry has recovered about Rs 10.80 billion from its own departments during the time period of 14 months and would continue to pursue the policy of accountability of his own institutions.

The Minister said PTI Government soon after coming into power, had diverted focus on good governance, austerity, revival of national economy, elimination of corruption and earned about Rs 43 billion in the first year by his ministry. He said Rs 50 billion revenue target had been set for his department for this year and efforts would be made to earn double in current financial year.

He said merit and transparency was the hallmark of his ministry as we came into politics to make Pakistan a welfare state in line with Riyasat-e-Madina principles and elimination of corruption in the country.

The Minister said PTI Govt had initiated multifaceted people welfare programs like Ehsaas program, Kamyab Jawan program, Sehat Insaf Card, shelter homes and Ehsas Langar to provide direct relief to downtrodden and poor masses.

He said Insaaf Sehat Card was a landmark program of PTI Government under which free medical treatment up to Rs 720,000 per registered family would be provided in a year.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had projected Pakistan's interests in all international forums in most effect manner including the issue of Kashmir at UN General Assembly.

Murad Saeed said Kashmir issue and Islamophobia had been globally highlighted by the Prime Minister Imran Khan in his landmark address at UNGA as per wishes and aspirations of people of Kashmir and Muslim Ummah. He said work on western route of CPEC has been accelerated and would soon be completed.