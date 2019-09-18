Govt to provide justice to affected families of Chunian incident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday expressed sorrow and grief over the murder of innocent children in Chunian

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday expressed sorrow and grief over the murder of innocent children in Chunian.

He said that it was the responsibility of the government to provide justice to the bereaved families.

The chief minister said that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab had been directed to ensure the arrest of criminals at the earliest, adding that this case would be brought to its logical end.

Provision of timely justice to the affected families was his responsibility, the chief minister said and added that those involved in the incident would not escape from the punishment.