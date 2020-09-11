Govt to provide justice to Motorway incident victim family; Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the Motorway rape case would be solved soon and the culprits involved in the gruesome act would be awarded exemplary punishment

In a message issued on Friday, he said that the Punjab government was standing with the victim woman and her family.

The CM assured that all requirements of justice would be fulfilled and the government would go to the last extent to provide justice to the affected woman. The Punjab Police have already brought to justice such criminals, and this case would also be solved soon, he added.