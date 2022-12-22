Govt to provide laptops to students of Madaris, erstwhile FATA

Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training Ms Zaib Jaffar on Thursday said that the government will provide laptops to the students of Madrassa and erstwhile FATA.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training Ms Zaib Jaffar on Thursday said that the government will provide laptops to the students of Madrassa and erstwhile FATA.

Replying to a calling attention notice during the National Assembly Session regarding the non-provision of laptops to students of Madaris and erstwhile FATA as admissible to students of universities, Zaib Jaffar assured that such students would also be considered in the government laptop scheme.

"I strongly support the suggestion by the honorable members", she added.

She informed that the students of 14000 registered Madrassas, registered with the education ministry are being provided free education and scholarships, adding, now they would also be eligible for the laptop scheme.