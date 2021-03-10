Govt. to provide maximum facilities including housing project: Rashid

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Housing Mehmood u Rashid on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government has provided maximum facilities to the people including cheap houses on easy installments to the shelter-less people.

He expressed these views while addressing a function held in connection with lucky draw of Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme at Hazro.

PTI Distt President Qazi Ahmad Akbar and other notables were also present on the occasion.

Provincial Minister Mehmood u Rashid said that Naya Pakistan housing scheme was for the low income people in which almost 500 families will get benefit from it.

He said that development of housing scheme will be completed by the end of this year with a provision of all basic facilities.

PTI President Qazi Ahmad said that the government has allocated Rs 73.024 million for provision of sewerage system, electricity, water supply and streets.

He said that the colony will offer 400 plots of 3 marlas and 190 plots of 5 marlas.

"All these plots will be given to the people on easy installments," he said.