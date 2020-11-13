Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday, terming youth of Balochistan as the country's 'asset and future' said the federal government would provide maximum funds for their progress in education sector

TURBAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday, terming youth of Balochistan as the country's 'asset and future' said the Federal government would provide maximum funds for their progress in education sector.

"We want an intellectual base be prepared in Balochistan, ready to meet the challenges of today's world," the Prime Minister said in his address to students of University of Turbat.

The Prime Minister arrived in Turbat on a day-long visit to announce projects for the socio-economic development of the province.

Imran Khan said the government was determined to ensuring the uplift of the people of Balochistan and providing them facilities in all areas, particularly education and health, at par with other parts of the country.

"You are the future leaders of Pakistan and the intellect which will lead the country's journey towards prosperity," he told the university students, hailing from different areas of Balochistan.

The prime minister mentioned that Punjab had increased the number of scholarships for the students of Balochistan from 135 to 360 in higher education.

Imran Khan said uniform development of all units of the Federation was important for an overall progress of the country.

"The prosperity of Balochistan is linked with the prosperity of Pakistan," he said.

