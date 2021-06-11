UrduPoint.com
Govt To Provide Maximum Relief To Common Man In Fiscal Budget: Asad

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Thursday said the incumbent government would allocate hefty amounts for all development sectors in the upcoming fiscal budget 2021-22 for provision of maximum relief to the common man.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government, despite COVID-19 challenges, had improved and strengthened the national economy through its prudent policies.

The minister said the foreign investors were showing keen interest in investments in Pakistan that would enhance the productivity and growth rate of the country.

He said the circular debt had diminished to a great extent due to the government's strategies and policies. The government was prioritizing the Information Technology sector, he added.

