Govt to provide maximum relief to masses: Minister

Punjab Minister for Revenue Col ( R ) Malik Muhammad Anwer said the provincial government was determined to provide maximum relief to masses in accordance with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar and all out steps were being taken in this regard

He expressed these views as chief guest at ceremony organized for the distribution of Health Cards among deserving people of Akhlas, Kharpa, Wandi, Malhowali, Mira Sharif, Makhad, Chab, Tarab and Dakhner here Saturday.

Officials of tehsil administration and other related departments were also present on the occasion.

The minister told that poor and deserving people could get their free medical treatment from government and private hospitals across the district and in this connection, the government will provide medical cover from Rs 700000 to Rs 140000. He said that a total of 111000 people would get benefit of this card.

Malik Anwer said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar were paying special focus on health sector and Health Card was part of this aspiration. He said that Health Card facility was being provided to the deserving people across the district under the supervision of Punjab Health Department.