Govt to provide maximum relief to masses, promises minister

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skills Development Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said on Wednesday that the government was committed to providing maximum relief to masses and in this connection, a number of steps were being taken for public welfare and betterment.

Inaugurating the 10-bed FIEDMC Hospital at M-III Industrial City here, he said that another state-of-the-art hospital would be established in the FIEDMC zone. Negotiations with federal government were in progress to establish a railway station at the FIEDMC industrial area, whereas facility of bank branches would also be provided very soon, he added.

He said that the country was passing through a crucial stag as multifaceted crises have chocked every sphere of life. High cost of electricity had badly affected all sectors including industries. However, the government was striving hard to provide maximum relief to the electricity consumers. In this connection, solar energy program was launched in Punjab which would help get rid of costly electricity, he added.

He said that the government was sincere to resolve the IPP issue on top priority basis as there is no justification for payment of capacity charges without generating electricity.

He said that Chinese companies would start assembling of solar system and manufacturing of lithium batteries this year as the foreign investors are preferring to invest in Pakistan due to availability of cheap labor.

He said that Punjab government would provide subsidy on solar panels while all industrial estates would be converted on solar system as it was the only and cheap solution to tackle the issue of high energy rates. The government would also provide relief on the consumption of 200 units of electricity, he added.

Earlier, the minister inaugurated the FIEDMC Hospital and visited its various sections. He assured to upgrade this hospital up to 100 beds in addition to increasing number of doctors and paramedics very soon.

Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate & Management Company (FIEDMC) Anas Jan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tanveer Jabbar and others were also present on the occasion.