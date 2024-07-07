Open Menu

'Govt To Provide Maximum Relief To People'

Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2024 | 06:20 PM

'Govt to provide maximum relief to people'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Chaudhary Arif Gill said that the government is committed to providing maximum relief to the masses and in this connection a comprehensive strategy was evolved to control prices and improve services of government departments.

Being Chairman of District Committee for CM Special Initiative Monitoring, he presided over a meeting and said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was sincere about improving service delivery in government departments. Therefore, heads of all government departments were directed to utilize available resources in providing quality service by resolving public complaints on top priority basis.

He directed to implement price control mechanism in toto in addition to ensuring display of rate lists at conspicuous places in the shops and stall of daily use items. He also directed the Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) to improve its efficiency to deal with emergencies especially during monsoon and rainy season.

He also directed the heads of Parks & Horticulture Agency (PHA), Municipal Corporation and Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) to execute public welfare projects on top priority. In this connection, the committee would request the provincial government and try its optimum best to get maximum resources for early completion of public welfare schemes, he added.

Managing Director WASA Amir Aziz briefed the committee about latest steps taken by the agency to deal with flood related emergency during current rainy and monsoon season.

Heads of other departments also briefed MPA Chaudhary Arif Gill about performance of their departments while Additional Deputy Commissioner General Dr Shahab Aslam, CEO Health Dr Asfandya, Deputy Director Local Government Madam Nadia, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FWMC Rauf Ahmad, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Muhammad Zubair Watto, Director Horticulture PHA Zaheer Ahmad and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Flood Water Provincial Assembly Company Price Turkish Lira All Government Best Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

9 hours ago
 Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

19 hours ago
 PTI's rally permission revocation purely administr ..

PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah

19 hours ago
 Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" ..

Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum

19 hours ago
 MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

19 hours ago
Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

19 hours ago
 Peace vital for progress, economic development: Kh ..

Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..

20 hours ago
 Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

20 hours ago
 Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakist ..

Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19

20 hours ago
 Punjab Food department issues notification of flou ..

Punjab Food department issues notification of flour prices

20 hours ago
 Police conduct sweeping search operations in diffe ..

Police conduct sweeping search operations in different areas

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan