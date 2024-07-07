'Govt to provide maximum relief to people'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Chaudhary Arif Gill said that the government is committed to providing maximum relief to the masses and in this connection a comprehensive strategy was evolved to control prices and improve services of government departments.

Being Chairman of District Committee for CM Special Initiative Monitoring, he presided over a meeting and said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was sincere about improving service delivery in government departments. Therefore, heads of all government departments were directed to utilize available resources in providing quality service by resolving public complaints on top priority basis.

He directed to implement price control mechanism in toto in addition to ensuring display of rate lists at conspicuous places in the shops and stall of daily use items. He also directed the Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) to improve its efficiency to deal with emergencies especially during monsoon and rainy season.

He also directed the heads of Parks & Horticulture Agency (PHA), Municipal Corporation and Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) to execute public welfare projects on top priority. In this connection, the committee would request the provincial government and try its optimum best to get maximum resources for early completion of public welfare schemes, he added.

Managing Director WASA Amir Aziz briefed the committee about latest steps taken by the agency to deal with flood related emergency during current rainy and monsoon season.

Heads of other departments also briefed MPA Chaudhary Arif Gill about performance of their departments while Additional Deputy Commissioner General Dr Shahab Aslam, CEO Health Dr Asfandya, Deputy Director Local Government Madam Nadia, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FWMC Rauf Ahmad, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Muhammad Zubair Watto, Director Horticulture PHA Zaheer Ahmad and others were also present on the occasion.