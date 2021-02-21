Govt to provide maximum relief to people: CM aide

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Hajj, Auqaf and Religious Affairs Mohammad Zahoor Shakir Sunday said that public-welfare oriented projects would be completed without any delay to provide maximum relief to people.

In a statement issued here, he said the PTI government was serious in the resolution of the problems faced by the people and as per its agenda would complete mega development projects in southern districts.

The special assistant said the steps taken by the incumbent government were bearing good results. He said the government was taking effective measures for the welfare of all deprived classes of society and particularly for the welfare of youth.

He said that hefty funds have been allocated for construction of playgrounds, tourism spots and recreational parks in district Hangu that would not only usher socio-economic uplift in the area but would also generate employment opportunities for youth.