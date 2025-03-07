Govt to provide maximum relief to people during Ramazan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Social Welfare, Qasim Ali Shah on Friday said that provincial government would provide maximum relief to public during holy month of Ramadan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Social Welfare, Qasim Ali Shah on Friday said that provincial government would provide maximum relief to public during holy month of Ramadan.

He was chairing a meeting to discuss availability of food items to people in holy month of Ramazan, here Friday. He said that district administration has launched actions against profiteers and hoarders to ensure availability of edibles on approved price lists.

He said that no one would be allowed to exploit the public and added that indiscriminate actions would continue for facilitation of people during Ramazan.

He also instructed the concerned authorities to inspect markets daily and take immediate action against shopkeepers involved in overpricing and hoarding.

Provincial minister said that in line with the provincial government's directives, district administration is conducting a mega crackdown in various markets to prevent profiteering and address difficulties of public during Ramadan.