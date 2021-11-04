Govt to provide monthly Rs 1000 subsidy per family: Farrukh Habib

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday said that the government would provide Rs 1000 monthly subsidy per family through the Rashan card and to mitigate the inflation.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said that the current price hike was a global issue and the government was already providing the subsidy to poor and deserving segment of the society through the transparent channel.

Commenting on the current shortage of sugar in the market, he said the the government had issued the notification that the crushing of sugarcane would be started from November 15.

He said that the sugar mills owners were demanding for sugarcane crushing from November 27.

The rate of sugar so far was Rs 96 per kg in Lahore, adding, he said that the government has encouraged the farmers last year and bound the sugar mills owners to pay the payments to farmers timely.

Last year the government had provide Rs 100 billion subsidy to the farmers of sugarcane with support price.

The Sindh government had not released the wheat in the province timely which was major crises of flour in the province.

The Federal government was providing the relief across the country and supporting and cooperating with provincial regimes but unfortunately Sindh government was not cooperating with federal government.

The government focusing on the peaceful environment across the country, he added.