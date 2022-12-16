Govt to provide more facilities to patients: Dr Yasmin

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said the government will provide more facilities to the patients coming to the Lady Aitchison Hospital.

She, as a chief guest, was addressing a workshop organized at the Lady Aitchison Hospital here on Friday.

She said that Gynecologists would get a chance to learn a lot from this workshop. She said that it was important to educate gynecologists about the treatment of fistula.

Dr Yasmin said there was no one more important than the patient for a doctor, adding that it was important for a doctor to take the patient's history before treatment. She said that a doctor's clinical skills always come from repeated procedures.

The minister said that there were more than two thousand deliveries annually in the 200-bed Government Lady Aitchison Hospital. She congratulated Professor Safdar Khan for giving awareness about fistula to gynecologists and congratulated the administration for organizing the workshop.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Professor Dr. Mahmoud Yaz, Hospital CEO Prof Dr Saqib Saeed, MS Dr Munir Ahmad Malik, Prof. Safdar Khan and other doctors were present.

MS Dr. Munir Ahmed presented the annual performance of the Government Lady Aitchison Hospital.