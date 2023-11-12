Govt to provide necessary resources for clean, transparent conduct of MDCAT test: Federal Health Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan has said that Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar has brought together all the health sectors under one umbrella and the government will provide necessary resources for clean and transparent conduct of MDCAT test.

In the past, the concept of medical education was limited only to MBBS and BDS, but now under KMU, the education and training that is being given in dozens of innovative fields from BS to PhD level is the most need of the time.

It is a demand but it is also providing quality knowledge and research opportunities to our students in different fields of health in their own province, he said.

Talking as the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of Biosafety and Bio Risk Management (BRM) training lab at KMU and distribution of scholarship certificates to deserving students here Sunday, the minister said that the protection of the healthcare providers in Pakistan would be ensured and all necessary facilities would be provided and the policy of the proposed act of ICRC for prevention of violence and damage to property will be strictly implemented.

On this occasion, VC KMU Prof Dr. Zia ul Haq, Director General Health Shaukat Ali, Kouassi Koman Deputy Health Coordinator ICRC from Irory Coast, Registrar KMU Inamullah Khan Wazir, Deans and heads of various faculties and departments of KMU were also present.

The minister said that the proposed plan prepared by KMU for the clean and transparent conduct of the MDCAT test to be held on November 26 was commendable.

Strict arrangements should be made for which the federal and provincial governments will provide security, administrative and technical resources on a priority basis, he emphasized.

VC KMU Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq, while briefing the federal minister, said that the clean and transparent conduct of the MDCAT had been accepted as a challenge, all the arrangements for the successful conduct had been completed and working as a team with concerned departments.

The VC said that the service rendered by KMU to the society through PHRL in Covid-19 pandemic was unforgettable, 1.8 million Covid PCR tests have been done. Apart from Corona tests, he said the KMU also provides testing facilities for notable diseases including CCHF and MPox etc for the health departments. He added that the Public Health Reference Laboratory required consistent funding from the provincial government.

More than 75 trained employees of the lab are working on contract basis, they deserve to be regularised because KMU- PHRL is conducting more than 40 tests for serious and communicable diseases noteworthy for a government facility," he said.

At the end of the ceremony, the minister distributed scholarship certificates to deserving medical students.

Earlier, the chief guest also inaugurated the Biosafety & BRM Training Lab at KMU and planted a sapling in the lawn of KMU.

