Govt. to provide opportunities to players for development of sports: Qasim Suri

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri said the incumbent Federal and provincial governments were taking all possible measures to facilitate players on International level in order to develop sport activities in country.

He expressed these views while visiting Balochistan's first International Canoe Rowing and Sailing Center Hayat Durrani Water Sports Academy in Hannah Lake on other day. The founder of Boat Rani Sport Academy and Presidential Award Hayat Ullah Khan Durrani and other were present on the occasion.

Qasim Suri said there was no lack of youth talent in Balochistan but measures need to provide resources of opportunities to youth province to demonstrate their capabilities for betterment of the areas, saying encouraging of players in best performance also important for enhancing moral of players.

"The present government is utilizing all resources to solve problems of youth according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan because young men are our bright future", he said.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly also appreciated the role of Hayat Ullah Khan Durrani and his team in providing opportunities for youth in Hannah Lake under the supervision of Pakistan Canoe and Kayak Federation, saying sports related athletes would be encouraged in Balochistan.

He said National Champion Muhammad Abubaker Durrani was awarded over outstanding performance at International Sport of Canoeing in Italy this year which was positive sign of country and Balochistan, saying central regime would play its key role to encourage such talented players as international level.

Hayat Ullah Khan Durrani also briefed Deputy Speaker National Assembly about International Training Camps and other events of organized regarding Academy during the last 33 years of Canoeing and sailing in detail on the occasion.

He said various programs were organized by same academy for young generation, aiming to bring them towards sports activities, saying he played his important role to promote spirit of patriotism in youth for establishment of healthy society.

He said expensive boats worth millions of rupees were provided free of cost to players for training of competitions at Boat Rani Center by the Academy.

Hayat Ullah Khan Durrani also presented memorial shield to special guest Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri after completion of briefing.

Qasim Khan Suri also thanked Hanna Lake Development Authority's personnel and PTI workers for better arrangement of security measures. Dinner was also given in honor of the guests.