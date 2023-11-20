- Home
Govt To Provide Peaceful Environment For Next Elections: Caretaker Minister For Interior Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti
Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2023 | 11:43 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Interior Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti on Monday said that the government will take all necessary measures to provide a peaceful environment for general elections.
We will provide security to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), for holding the next elections in a peaceful atmosphere, he said while talking to a private television channel.
Pakistan is facing challenges of terrorism, he said adding that our security institutions are trying to wipe out terrorism.
To a question regarding security for the PTI Chairman, he said the PTI chief was enjoying special security arrangements in jail and courtroom.