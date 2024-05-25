Open Menu

Govt To Provide Quality Education To Special Children: Governor Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2024 | 10:30 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that special children are vital part of our society, and the Punjab government would utilize all resources to provide them best facilities and quality education.

He expressed these views during his visit to the special education center in Pindi Gehb on Saturday.

“Providing all facilities to special children for their welfare is our prime religious obligation as they are an important segment of our society, and efforts are being made to educate them and make them useful members of society" he added.

Upon arrival, the principal of the school, Dr.

Ghazala Yasmeen, briefed the governor about the students, faculty, and problems of the school.

On this occasion, he visited various classrooms of the school and interacted with students. The local notable Riasat Ali has informed the governor that the special education center under the school management committee led by General (retd) Muhammad Arif Malik was established on 6 kanals of land with an allocation of Rs 20 million in 2022.

On this occasion, Governor Sardar Saleem Haider also announced a donation worth Rs 0.5 million to the school management committee for addressing the academic needs of deserving special students at the school.

