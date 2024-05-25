Govt To Provide Quality Education To Special Children: Governor Punjab
Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2024 | 10:30 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that special children are vital part of our society, and the Punjab government would utilize all resources to provide them best facilities and quality education.
He expressed these views during his visit to the special education center in Pindi Gehb on Saturday.
“Providing all facilities to special children for their welfare is our prime religious obligation as they are an important segment of our society, and efforts are being made to educate them and make them useful members of society" he added.
Upon arrival, the principal of the school, Dr.
Ghazala Yasmeen, briefed the governor about the students, faculty, and problems of the school.
On this occasion, he visited various classrooms of the school and interacted with students. The local notable Riasat Ali has informed the governor that the special education center under the school management committee led by General (retd) Muhammad Arif Malik was established on 6 kanals of land with an allocation of Rs 20 million in 2022.
On this occasion, Governor Sardar Saleem Haider also announced a donation worth Rs 0.5 million to the school management committee for addressing the academic needs of deserving special students at the school.
APP/nsi/378
Recent Stories
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA
KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four died, six injured as van collides with truck1 minute ago
-
PUC for action against responsible for burning sacred papers, damaging property in Sargodha11 minutes ago
-
Civil Hospital Quetta treats 28,700 inpatients, 1,264,597 outpatients so far in 202411 minutes ago
-
Hearing of Rs5 billion land scam adjourned to June 1521 minutes ago
-
Muslim Conference AJK holds mammoth rally 'Kashmir Banega Pakistan'31 minutes ago
-
Minor assaulted by mob for alleged theft41 minutes ago
-
Use of prohibited net not be allowed in sea: Najmi Alam41 minutes ago
-
CDA Chairman sets four-month deadline for sector development projects51 minutes ago
-
Governor says Pindi Gehb deserves district status1 hour ago
-
Rubaba Buledi emphasizes for improvement of Maternal Healthcare in Balochistan1 hour ago
-
SIFC reviews progress on ongoing collaboration with friendly countries1 hour ago
-
Founder PTI spreading hatred: Azma1 hour ago