Govt To Provide Quality Healthcare Services: Federal Minister For Health, Mustafa Kamal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2025 | 09:12 PM
Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday said that every possible step will be taken to provide quality healthcare services to the public
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday said that every possible step will be taken to provide quality healthcare services to the public.
During meeting with Chairman NADRA, Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar, regarding the vision of “One Patient One ID”, he said utilizing modern technology is the need of the hour.
The minister said there is no comprehensive data available on patients’ medical history in Pakistan’s health system.
"We are introducing a single MR number across Pakistan. "The national identity card number will now serve as the MR number.
Kamal said, "It must be noted that NADRA is Pakistan’s largest data bank. Under this system, access to a patient's medical record from anywhere in Pakistan at any time will be possible.
"
He said that the Ministry of Health and NADRA will work together to deliver healthcare services to people’s doorsteps.
He said that through telemedicine, doctors and medicines will be brought to patients’ doorsteps.
Mustafa Kamal said due to increasing population and pressure on medical services, healthcare centers are under stress.
He said that 70% of country people go to large hospitals for treatment instead of visiting basic health units.
He said that promoting digital health can make the health system more effective and sustainable.
"This is the time to move beyond traditional methods and include digital health in our policies," said Mustafa Kamal.
Recent Stories
Latifa bint Mohammed opens Art Dubai 2025, highlights vital role of cultural col ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed honours winners of ‘Create Apps Championship’
FNC Speaker, Chair of European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs discuss e ..
National Human Rights Institution conducts field visit to labour accommodation f ..
Lahore Digital Arts Festival concludes
CM Bugti welcomes decision to use fuel price cut benefits for development
Iranian FM calls DPM; condoles tragic death of eight Pakistanis
KATI President, UAE CG discuss ways to enhance bilateral trade
MIH conducts free Autism camp
No change in provincial bar council election laws, polls to be held on time: Law ..
Tax authorities seal 2 outlets on PoS violations
IESCO notifies power suspension programme
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Lahore Digital Arts Festival concludes4 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti welcomes decision to use fuel price cut benefits for development4 minutes ago
-
Iranian FM calls DPM; condoles tragic death of eight Pakistanis4 minutes ago
-
No change in provincial bar council election laws, polls to be held on time: Law Minister10 minutes ago
-
Tax authorities seal 2 outlets on PoS violations10 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power suspension programme10 minutes ago
-
"Bring back our fireflies and butterflies": Minister Malik calls for urgent environmental revival9 minutes ago
-
VC Lakki Marwat varsity directed to submit report of needed staff9 minutes ago
-
KE consumers likely to get Rs 6.62 per unit relief in power tariff for Feb5 minutes ago
-
Jamaat-e-Islami Mirpurkhas to hold shutter-down strike in solidarity with Gaza9 minutes ago
-
Govt to provide quality healthcare services: Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal5 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz directs integration of IT education from Grade 6, boosts nationwide digital training init ..5 minutes ago