Govt to provide quality healthcare services: Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday said that every possible step will be taken to provide quality healthcare services to the public

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday said that every possible step will be taken to provide quality healthcare services to the public.

During meeting with Chairman NADRA, Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar, regarding the vision of “One Patient One ID”, he said utilizing modern technology is the need of the hour.

The minister said there is no comprehensive data available on patients’ medical history in Pakistan’s health system.

"We are introducing a single MR number across Pakistan. "The national identity card number will now serve as the MR number.

Kamal said, "It must be noted that NADRA is Pakistan’s largest data bank. Under this system, access to a patient's medical record from anywhere in Pakistan at any time will be possible.

"

He said that the Ministry of Health and NADRA will work together to deliver healthcare services to people’s doorsteps.

He said that through telemedicine, doctors and medicines will be brought to patients’ doorsteps.

Mustafa Kamal said due to increasing population and pressure on medical services, healthcare centers are under stress.

He said that 70% of country people go to large hospitals for treatment instead of visiting basic health units.

He said that promoting digital health can make the health system more effective and sustainable.

"This is the time to move beyond traditional methods and include digital health in our policies," said Mustafa Kamal.