Govt To Provide Relief To Masses: Federal Minister For Planning, Development And Special Initiatives Asad Umer

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 11:33 PM

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umer on Friday said present government to provide relief to masses confronted with multiple challenges now a days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umer on Friday said present government to provide relief to masses confronted with multiple challenges now a days.

There was dire need to bring down the wheat prices in the country, he stated while speaking in a private news channel programme.

Admitting the facts that people were facing price hike in different commodities, he said that the government should take action in bringing the prices down, so that people could be relieved without further delay.

In reply to a question about shortage of wheat, Asad Umer said the Center had dispatched flour to Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa as per their requirement.

About development projects, he said incumbent government would utilize all the budget allocated for development purpose.

He said Diamer-Bhasha and Dasu dam would be completed for generating cheap energy.

