Govt To Provide Relief To People

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 11:40 AM

Govt to provide relief to people

MUZAFFARGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Punjab government has decided to disburse a hefty amount among deserving families in line with Ration scheme in district Muzaffargarh.

According to District Chairman Zakat and Usher Mehr Abdul Hussain, each needy family will get Rs 9000 under the scheme.

He stated that the incumbent government was striving hard to provide maximum relief to the poor. The process of delivery of zakat has been started across the district, he stated. He hoped that it would be completed within next few days.

