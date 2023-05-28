UrduPoint.com

Govt To Provide Relief To People In Upcoming Budget: KP Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Govt to provide relief to people in upcoming budget: KP Governor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali has said that the country is facing a serious financial crisis at the moment, adding the policies of the previous government have brought the financial affairs of the province to the verge of collapse.

Talking to former chief ministers, Chairman Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, Pir Sabir Shah, provincial chairman QWP Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao, provincial president Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PMAP), Mohammad Ali, former Governor, Iqbal Zafar Jhagra and others at Governor's House, he said that the current caretaker government and the Federal government despite economic crisis are sincere to provide relief to the people of the province at newly merged districts in the upcoming annual budget.

Meanwhile, a 60-member delegation of the business community comprising presidents and other officials of Waziristan, Bajaur, Dir, Swat chambers of commerce also met with the Governor and discussed various economic, social issues including, tax levies in the newly merged districts and former provincially administered tribal area (Pata) and other problems faced by the industry.

On this occasion, the joint delegation of the chambers presented their suggestions for the improvement of the country's economy, industry and business sector and requested for extension in the tax-concession period for the region.

Talking to the delegation, the governor said that the secret of the development of developed countries is unity in serving the interest of the country.

He said that our nation also has to adopt a common strategy for the development and prosperity of the country and collectively move ahead in domestic and national affairs.

