Govt To Provide Relief To Rains, Hailstorm Affected People: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali

May 08, 2023

Govt to provide relief to rains, hailstorm affected people: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali has said that the provincial government was taking steps for the provision of relief to the residents of rains and hailstorms affected districts and have put all concerned authorities on alert for combating any kind of emergency situation.

He was talking to a representative delegation from the tribal district Bajaur, which called on him under the leadership of Senator Maulana Abdul Rasheed and separate meetings with provincial ministers Mohammad Ali Shah, Manzoor Afridi and Rahmat Salam Khattak here in the Governor's House on Monday.

During the meeting, they briefed the Governor regarding losses inflicted by rains and hailstorms in the Bajaur, Kalam, Bahrain, Naran and Kaghan areas of the province.

The governor contacted the Caretaker Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation, Taj Mohammad Afridi and directed him for taking immediate steps for rehabilitation and relief in the rains and hailstorm-affected areas.

The Governor said that he himself was monitoring the overall situation and making efforts to address all hardships of the people including in the merged districts and provision of relief to them.

Meanwhile talking to a 14-member delegation from Lower Kohistan comprising Tehsil Chairmen, Maulana Fazal Wahab, Rahmatullah and Qari Masoom Khan, the Governor assured that the provincial government will allocate a hefty amount for the progress and development of the far-flung and backward areas including Kohistan.

