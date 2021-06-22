UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Provide Rs 5 Lac Interest Free Loan To 60,000 Families: Omar Ayub

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 10:00 PM

Govt to provide Rs 5 lac interest free loan to 60,000 families: Omar Ayub

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan on Tuesday said the government would provide Rs. 500,000 interest free business loan to 60,000 families across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan on Tuesday said the government would provide Rs. 500,000 interest free business loan to 60,000 families across the country.

Talking to private news channel, the minister said that Rs. 2.5 billion would be provided in the shape of subsidies to farmers and small traders.

To a question, Omer Ayub said that due to the prudent policies of the government, the ratio of remittances increased up to US$ 20 billion.

He said that every sector is growing positively including agriculture, industrial, Information Technology, foreign trade, exports and others.

The minister said the previous regime had signed Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) agreements costly and the incumbent government has signed same agreement with low cost with Rs 2.5 billion difference.

The government is also installing two new LNG terminals, he added.

He said the government is paying billion of rupees loan's interest which was taken by the previous regimes.

The minister said that inflation is under control adding that previous governments printed notes in huge quantity due to which inflation was increased.

Related Topics

Loan Technology Exports Business Agriculture Same Gas Government Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

LWMC launches drive to maintain zero waste around ..

2 minutes ago

Revisionism of WWII Results on Rise, Becoming Targ ..

2 minutes ago

Russia, US to Start Bilateral Talks on Strategic S ..

3 minutes ago

US Study Links Young Adults' Suicide Risk With Mar ..

3 minutes ago

PM directs Law Ministry to take steps against hara ..

3 minutes ago

Scotland Delays Lockdown Easing Until July 19 - St ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.