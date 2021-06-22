Govt to provide Rs 5 lac interest free loan to 60,000 families: Omar Ayub

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan on Tuesday said the government would provide Rs. 500,000 interest free business loan to 60,000 families across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan on Tuesday said the government would provide Rs. 500,000 interest free business loan to 60,000 families across the country.

Talking to private news channel, the minister said that Rs. 2.5 billion would be provided in the shape of subsidies to farmers and small traders.

To a question, Omer Ayub said that due to the prudent policies of the government, the ratio of remittances increased up to US$ 20 billion.

He said that every sector is growing positively including agriculture, industrial, Information Technology, foreign trade, exports and others.

The minister said the previous regime had signed Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) agreements costly and the incumbent government has signed same agreement with low cost with Rs 2.5 billion difference.

The government is also installing two new LNG terminals, he added.

He said the government is paying billion of rupees loan's interest which was taken by the previous regimes.

The minister said that inflation is under control adding that previous governments printed notes in huge quantity due to which inflation was increased.