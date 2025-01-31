Open Menu

Govt To Provide Rs10000 Cash Assistance To 5000 Families In Each Constituency As Ramadan Package

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2025 | 09:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has said that provincial government has decided to provide Rs.10 thousand cash assistance to five thousand families in each and every provincial constituency as Ramadan package.

He was chairing the 22nd meeting of cabinet here on Friday. The cabinet meeting was attended by Minsters, Advisors, Special Assistants, Additional Chief Secretaries, Senior Member board of Revenue and Administrative Secretaries.

The Chief Minister directed cabinet members to keep close contact with the people at the grass root level to ensure that nobody takes undue benefit from the needs of the people during the holy month of Ramadan. He also said that all MPAs would be asked to help prepare the lists of deserving families to provide them assistance.

He also directed his cabinet members to interact with the people to include their inputs in their proposals for the next Annual Development Program. He directed that work must be started for preparation for the next year ADP.

On the occasion, cabinet approved revised PC-1/DCE’S of the project “Up-gradation of IRNUM PET-CT/Cyclotron Project”, extension of the ‘D-Talk and Insulin for life’ project with the help of foreign grant worth US$ 5.

00 million, detailed proposal for conversion of Provincial Government MI-17 Helicopter into an air ambulance. The cabinet directed the Aviation Wing of Administration Department to carry out modification of the helicopter as per ambulance requirement and its operation by rescue 1122.

The cabinet exempted the Humanitarian Cargo (International Shipments) by World food Program through Torkham in Transit Trade with Afghanistan through Custom Stations located in the province and reduced the Infrastructure Development Cess in respect of the Transit Trade with Afghanistan at the rate of one percent of the value of goods imported to the province.

The Cabinet approved creation of a Provincial Police Station for the Special Investigation Wing Anti-Corruption Establishment KP, extension of the incumbent Female Technocrat member for the Local Government Commission, creation of one post of Finance Manager (BPS-16) and 03 post of Coach (BPS-16) in sports Department and amendment in KP promotion policy 2009.

