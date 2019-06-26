UrduPoint.com
Govt To Provide Science & Technology Education To Youth At District Level

Umer Jamshaid 8 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 03:07 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :The Ministry of Science and Technology in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission(HEC) would establish STEM schools to provide the education of science, technology and engineering to new generation.

The STEM schools would be established at district level across the country, official sources told APP on Wednesday.

In this regard, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain recently held a meeting with Chairman HEC Dr Tariq Banuri and expressed his keen interest to make the STEM school Project a success in Pakistan.

While describing the roadmap for the implementation of the STEM project, the sources told that initially seven reputed universities of Pakistan would be included in the Project to impart STEM education to the students ranging from grade 6 to grade 10.

According to the details of Project, each university will be bounded to impart STEM education to two schools, they added.

They said that teaching staff of the selected university for the project would be given special honorarium.

The Official sources further said the students of the universities participating in the project would also be asked to be part of the STEM School Project, they said.

In line with the directions of minister, the sources said, that a unique syllabus would be formulated on the basic modern standards of science education.

Moreover, criteria for selection of schools and students for the Project would also be set. In this regard, National Testing Service (NTS) would be asked to conduct a screening test for the selection of students. The students who demonstrated the relevant aptitude for science education would be preferred in selection process of the project.

All the provinces would be taken on board for the countywide implementation and accomplishment of the project, they added.

The sources said that Chairman HEC Dr Tariq Banuri had assured his full-fledged support for the success of the Project and would extend its technical and financial support for the project.

Under the said above project, Smart Schools would also be established, the sources concluded.

