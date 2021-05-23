UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Provide Special Relief To Salaried Class In Budget: Sheikh Rasheed

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 04:50 PM

Govt to provide special relief to salaried class in budget: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, Sunday said that the government would provide incentives to the poor, especially the salaried and white-color class in the next Federal budget.

Talking to media, he said that despite the epidemic and unfavorable international economic conditions, the 4 percent Gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate of the Pakistani economy was a testament to the extraordinary performance of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his economic team.

He said positive economic indicators mean that Pakistan's economy has now "taken off". This growth rate will increase further in the next two years, Inshallah, he added.

Criticism of the opposition's economic development meant merely creating political chaos and instability in the country, he said and added that opposition feared that Prime Minister Imran Khan would get more victories in the next election and their political drama would be stopped.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Poor Budget Sunday Media Government Opposition

Recent Stories

DEWA inaugurates 6 transmission substations in 202 ..

6 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed praises Egyptian efforts to achi ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,591 new COVID-19 cases, 1,569 reco ..

2 hours ago

Class of 2021 graduates honoured at NYU Abu Dhabi& ..

2 hours ago

Finance Ministry, Dubai SME to further support ent ..

3 hours ago

Arada awards AED180 million contract to build &#03 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.