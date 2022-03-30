Govt to provide standard skill training to workers: Muhammad Ayub Afridi

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2022 | 11:17 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Muhammad Ayub Afridi Wednesday visited Swabi to evaluate the standards of various facilities being provided by Worker's Welfare board KPK to workers in the region.

The Advisor firstly visited Marwa Skill Development Center where he witnessed the vocational trainings being given to people.

The center is acting as a Human Resource Development institution in the region imparting skills in people and making them fit for the national and international market.

People looking for emigration to countries with high job potential were also being trained there.

The administration of the center was of the view that collaboration with ministry and its projects is required to impart language and cultural learning in people apart from vocational training for better prospects in international market.

The Advisor expressed his satisfaction at the standard of trainings being provided and also recommended upgradation to match international training levels and collaboration with government institutions. He ensured that people getting trainings in this institute will be provided language courses by the ministry and its initiatives.

The Advisor, along with Secretary WWF, then visited WWFGSS school Gadoon and evaluated the educational standards of the institution. He said that education is the key to get our population out of the poverty and unemployment cycle. A lively question and answer session followed during with the advisor actively interacted with the teachers and staff of the institution and ensured all kind of support from the ministry.

