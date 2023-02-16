Govt to provide subsidy on 0.2 mln solar systems in Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ):Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Sheikh on Thursday said that 0.2 million solar power systems will be provided at subsidised rates for the promotion of low-cost renewable energy across the province.

It was decided in a meeting with the World Bank delegation led by Country Director for Pakistan Najy Benhassine, said a statement issued here.

The minister informed that households residing in rural areas and intending to install solar systems would be provided with a subsidy of $160 per unit per house while for urban areas subsidy would be $110 per unit per house.

He said that the scope of the project was being expanded from 10 districts of Sindh to the whole of the province and as many as 200,000 solar systems would be installed under the project.

During the meeting, issues related to low-cost electricity and solar energy were discussed in detail and the World Bank delegation expressed satisfaction with the pace of ongoing projects in the energy sector in Sindh.

Sindh Energy Secretary Abubakar Madani and Project Director Sindh Solar Project Qazi Mahfuz also participated in the meeting.