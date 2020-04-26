Govt to provide subsidy to rice growers

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :A five year project under Agriculture Emergency, a national programme for higher profitability through increased rice produce ,has been launched in 15 rice growing districts of Punjab costing Rs. 6.63 billion.

Under this programme the government will provide subsidy to paddy growers belonging to rice growing districts for obtaining authenticated paddy seed. Rice growers have been advised to contact local agriculture department for registration,sources in Agriculture department told APP here .

It was learnt that special attention would be focused on promoting mechanized farming in these districts. Under national agriculture emergency efforts would be made for timely sowing of identified ecologically best varieties by promoting direct seedling of rice drill in these districts.

The mechanized transplanting of rice nurseries will replace the outdated manual transplanting.

The project was being carried out in Sialkot, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura,Okara, Hafizabad, Nankana Sahib, Bahawalnager, Jhang, Narowal, Kasur, Mandi B.Din, Chiniot, Gujrat, Lahore, and Faisalabad districts. In these area rice--Basmati and course varieties would be cultivated on 70,000 acres of land.

Under the programme government will provide riding type rice transplanter, walk-after type rice transplanter, nursery raising machine, direct seedling drill, rice straw chopper, water tight rotavator and knapsack power sprayer.

The government will provide subsidy to rice grower for the purchase of tested paddy seeds and pesticides. The government will also provide subsidy of Rs.1500 per acre to growers for encouraging combined harvesting.