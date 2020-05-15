Govt to provide substantial relief to labour class: Minister

The Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Niazi Friday said that government was chalking out various plans for labour class to get substantial relief from the economic package of the government keeping in view the current economic situation due to coronavirus

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :The Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Niazi Friday said that government was chalking out various plans for labour class to get substantial relief from the economic package of the government keeping in view the current economic situation due to coronavirus.

He was talking to media persons after visiting a private industrial unit in Hassanabdal to monitor the observance of SoP in industrial sector in wake of lockdown announced by the government due to COVID-19 epidemic and apprise with the problems faced by the labour community.

On this occasion, Director Labour Rawalpindi Ch Fazal, Assistant Director Labour Saeed Haider Khan, Assistant Director Labour, Adnan Saleem and Deputy Director Social Security Hassan Yar Malik were also present.

He said that government was taking steps to ease the lockdown restrictions with certain conditions.

He announced to establish social security hospital at Hassanabdal and renovation and up gradation of the labour department office in Attock.

Niazi said that digitalization was being introduced in labour and social security department for eradicating the roots of corruption and malpractices depriving labour community from their basic rights.