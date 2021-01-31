UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Provide Technical Training To Women Entrepreneurs: MNA Ghazala

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 02:40 PM

Govt to provide technical training to women entrepreneurs: MNA Ghazala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for National History Literary Heritage Division MNA Ghazala Saifi has said that the government was making all efforts to provide technical training to women entrepreneurs.

Talking to APP here the other day, she said women entrepreneurs could bring a huge difference in the country.

She said women always played an important role in the progress and prosperity of the country.

She said women were playing a vital role in the society and their empowerment is a top priority of the present government.

Educated women with economic empowerment can positively impact the overall society, she added.

Ghazala Saifi said that the government would ensure to create awareness among women regarding existing business opportunities.

/778

Related Topics

Business Progress Women All Government Top

Recent Stories

Dubai forms Vaccine Logistics Alliance to expedite ..

56 minutes ago

Germany reports 11,192 new coronavirus cases

1 hour ago

Hub71 launches new academic partnerships, initiati ..

2 hours ago

China reports 92 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

Arada launches Masaar, an AED8 billion forested co ..

2 hours ago

Local Press: The path to UAE citizenship

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.