Govt To Provide Technical Training To Women Entrepreneurs: MNA Ghazala Saifi

Govt to provide technical training to women entrepreneurs: MNA Ghazala Saifi

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for National History Literary Heritage Division MNA Ghazala Saifi has said that the government was making all efforts to provide technical training to women entrepreneurs.

Talking to APP here the other day, she said women entrepreneurs could bring a huge difference in the country.

She said women always played an important role in the progress and prosperity of the country.

She said women were playing a vital role in the society and their empowerment is a top priority of the present government.

Educated women with economic empowerment can positively impact the overall society, she added.

Ghazala Saifi said that the government would ensure to create awareness among women regarding existing business opportunities.

