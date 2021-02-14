UrduPoint.com
Govt To Provide Technical Training To Women Entrepreneurs:MNA

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

Govt to provide technical training to women entrepreneurs:MNA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for National History Literary Heritage Division MNA Ghazala Saifi Sunday said the government was making all efforts to provide technical training to women entrepreneurs.

Talking to APP, she said women entrepreneurs could bring a huge difference in the country.

She said women always played an important role in the progress and prosperity of the country.

The MNA said women were playing a vital role in the society and their empowerment was a top priority of the present government.

Educated women with economic empowerment could positively impact the overall society, she added.

Ghazala Saifi said that the government would ensure to create awareness among women regarding existing business opportunities.

