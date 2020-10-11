Govt to purchase 800,000 tons of wheat: Kamran Bangash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information Kamran Khan Bangash has said the provincial government had decided to purchase 800,000 tons of wheat to ensure provision of the commodity to the masses.

He said the concerned departments were working to ensure wheat availability to the people at government rates, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said the provincial government was taking solid steps for the revival of the historic glory of Peshawar and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was personally monitoring the 'Peshawar Revival Plan' to preserve ancient sites of the city to their original status.

The special assistant said the government was also making efforts to develop the tribal districts to bring them at par with the settled districts and speedy work was being carried out on several projects there.