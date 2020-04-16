Govt. to purchase wheat on official rate of Rs 1400 per 40 kg from farmers: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Minister for Forestry, Fisheries & Wildlife Sardar Sibtain Khan Thursday said the provincial government would purchase wheat from the farmers at official rate Rs 1400 per 40 kg

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Forestry, Fisheries & Wildlife Sardar Sibtain Khan Thursday said the provincial government would purchase wheat from the farmers at official rate Rs 1400 per 40 kg.

Addressing a gunny bags distribution ceremony after completing registration of farmers at wheat purchase center at Piplan, he said according to the policy of Punjab government gunny bags would be distributed among the farmers adopting the principle of "first come and first serve".

The government has increased the purchasing price of Rs 250 per bag, now wheat would be purchased at Rs 1400 per 40 Kilogram.

Keeping in view as the country was facing coronavirus pandemic, he directed the administration should implement safety measures at the wheat purchasing centers to ensure safety of the farmers health.