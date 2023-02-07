UrduPoint.com

Govt To Raise Kashmir Issue At All Int'l Platforms

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2023 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Sardar Saleem Haider said that the nation shared strong historical and blood ties with Kashmiri people and "no power on earth can disrupt this relationship." He said, "The government will raise Kashmir issue at every international forum and expose blatant violation of international laws by India and the atrocities being committed against the innocent Kashmiris by Indian troops." Addressing the occasion in connection with the 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' at OPF Girls College, F-8/2, Islamabad, the SAPM said that the freedom movement of people of Kashmir is rooted in the two-nation theory.

The dream of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent can not be completed without the freedom of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK).

We still believe in peaceful settlement of the 'Kashmir Issue' according to the will of Kashmiri people, as guaranteed by the UNSC resolutions.

He urged the international community to raise its voice in seeking an end to the gross violations of human rights and the reign of terror unleashed by Indian occupation forces in the IIOJK.

The PM aide appreciated OPF for providing quality education to the children of overseas Pakistanis and general public across the country.

Earlier, he visited SAPM art exhibition featuring the art works of students.

