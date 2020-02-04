Govt to raise Kashmir issue at all world forums: Ghazala Saifi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for National History and Literary Heritage Division and Member of Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Ghazala Saifi Tuesday said the government would raise voice for the people of Kashmir at all world forums.

She expressed these views as chief guest in a special program titled "Izhar-e-Yakjehti Kashmir" organized here by Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren in connection with Kashmir Day.

The programme was aimed at drawing attention of the international community, particularly scholars and writers towards the gross human rights violation and humanitarian crisis in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

It was presided over by Dr. Ehsan Akbar, while the chief guests included Ali Akber Abbas and Ali Ahmad Qamer. Eminent poets and poetess paid tribute to Kashmiris in various national languages of Pakistan.

Muhammad Salman, Chairman, PAL, was also present on the occasion. The proceeding was conducted by Shumaima Uffaq.

Speaking on the occasion, Ghazala Saifi said today was the 184th day the people of Kashmir were facing curfew and complete communication blockade.

She said people were also facing shortage of food and medicines, adding despite all these atrocities the spirit of Kashmiris was still high and would not avoid any sacrifice for their freedom.

Ghazala Saifi said Kashmir dispute was prominently highlighted by the government.

She said the European Parliament had recently debated on Kashmir and expressed concerns over the human rights violations there.

She said Modi's criminal face was exposed before the world.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan was proving to be the best ambassador of Kashmir.

Dr Ehsan Akbar said writers had to highlight the Kashmir issue. India had broken the Shimla pact by ending Kashmir's special status. The Muslim Ummah and the international community should take notice of human rights violations in India occupied Kashmir, he added.

He said all the political parties of Pakistan, the whole nation and writers support the rights of the people of Kashmir.