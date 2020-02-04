UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Raise Kashmir Issue At All World Forums: Ghazala Saifi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 08:01 PM

Govt to raise Kashmir issue at all world forums: Ghazala Saifi

Parliamentary Secretary for National History and Literary Heritage Division and Member of Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Ghazala Saifi Tuesday said the government would raise voice for the people of Kashmir at all world forums

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for National History and Literary Heritage Division and Member of Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Ghazala Saifi Tuesday said the government would raise voice for the people of Kashmir at all world forums.

She expressed these views as chief guest in a special program titled "Izhar-e-Yakjehti Kashmir" organized here by Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren in connection with Kashmir Day.

The programme was aimed at drawing attention of the international community, particularly scholars and writers towards the gross human rights violation and humanitarian crisis in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

It was presided over by Dr. Ehsan Akbar, while the chief guests included Ali Akber Abbas and Ali Ahmad Qamer. Eminent poets and poetess paid tribute to Kashmiris in various national languages of Pakistan.

Muhammad Salman, Chairman, PAL, was also present on the occasion. The proceeding was conducted by Shumaima Uffaq.

Speaking on the occasion, Ghazala Saifi said today was the 184th day the people of Kashmir were facing curfew and complete communication blockade.

She said people were also facing shortage of food and medicines, adding despite all these atrocities the spirit of Kashmiris was still high and would not avoid any sacrifice for their freedom.

Ghazala Saifi said Kashmir dispute was prominently highlighted by the government.

She said the European Parliament had recently debated on Kashmir and expressed concerns over the human rights violations there.

She said Modi's criminal face was exposed before the world.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan was proving to be the best ambassador of Kashmir.

Dr Ehsan Akbar said writers had to highlight the Kashmir issue. India had broken the Shimla pact by ending Kashmir's special status. The Muslim Ummah and the international community should take notice of human rights violations in India occupied Kashmir, he added.

He said all the political parties of Pakistan, the whole nation and writers support the rights of the people of Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Occupied Kashmir Shortage Prime Minister World Parliament Criminals Muslim All Government Best

Recent Stories

India beat Pakistan to book ICC U19 Cricket World ..

14 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Greece&#039;s Prime Min ..

20 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Greece&#039;s Prime Min ..

20 minutes ago

Saud bin Saqr receives Egyptian Consul General

35 minutes ago

Saud bin Saqr receives Egyptian Consul General

35 minutes ago

Work of 19 dams to be completed soon

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.