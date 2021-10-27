UrduPoint.com

Govt To Raise Voices Of Voiceless Kashmiris At All Forums: Soomro

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 04:45 PM

Govt to raise voices of voiceless Kashmiris at all forums: Soomro

Minister for Privatization Muhammadmain Soomro on Wednesday reiterated the government's firm commitment to raise the voice of Kashmiris for their right to self determination in every forum across the world, besides continuing their moral, political and diplomatic support for getting rid of the Indian illegal occupation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Privatization Muhammad main Soomro on Wednesday reiterated the government's firm commitment to raise the voice of Kashmiris for their right to self determination in every forum across the world, besides continuing their moral, political and diplomatic support for getting rid of the Indian illegal occupation.

In a statement, the minister called upon the United Nations to play its role in implementing its resolutions for giving the right to self determination to Kashmiris people and stop gross human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said that India on October 27,1947 had started its atrocities on innocent unarmed Kashmiris and its forces were increasing their barbarism with every passing day, adding that there was no any example of such aggression in any other part of the world.

The minister expressed the optimism that soon the Kashmiris would get rid of the Indian illegal occupation and achieve their ultimate destination of freedom.

Related Topics

India World United Nations Jammu October Moral Government

Recent Stories

Huawei launch 5th edition of ICT Competition for a ..

Huawei launch 5th edition of ICT Competition for aspiring students across Pakist ..

2 minutes ago
 Fawad Chaudhary takes notice of verbal clash betwe ..

Fawad Chaudhary takes notice of verbal clash between Shoaib Akhtar and Dr. Nauma ..

7 minutes ago
 17 countries confirm participation in 50th Abu Dha ..

17 countries confirm participation in 50th Abu Dhabi Grand Slam

20 minutes ago
 Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

9 minutes ago
 Assange Attending Appeal Hearing Via Video Link Fr ..

Assange Attending Appeal Hearing Via Video Link From London Prison

9 minutes ago
 India probes Kashmir students for cheering Pakista ..

India probes Kashmir students for cheering Pakistan cricket win

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.