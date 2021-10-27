Govt to raise voices of voiceless Kashmiris at all forums: Soomro

Minister for Privatization Muhammadmain Soomro on Wednesday reiterated the government's firm commitment to raise the voice of Kashmiris for their right to self determination in every forum across the world, besides continuing their moral, political and diplomatic support for getting rid of the Indian illegal occupation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Privatization Muhammad main Soomro on Wednesday reiterated the government's firm commitment to raise the voice of Kashmiris for their right to self determination in every forum across the world, besides continuing their moral, political and diplomatic support for getting rid of the Indian illegal occupation.

In a statement, the minister called upon the United Nations to play its role in implementing its resolutions for giving the right to self determination to Kashmiris people and stop gross human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said that India on October 27,1947 had started its atrocities on innocent unarmed Kashmiris and its forces were increasing their barbarism with every passing day, adding that there was no any example of such aggression in any other part of the world.

The minister expressed the optimism that soon the Kashmiris would get rid of the Indian illegal occupation and achieve their ultimate destination of freedom.