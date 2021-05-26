UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt. To Re-file CRP Against Justice Isa Case In Supreme Court

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 09:27 PM

Govt. to re-file CRP against Justice Isa case in Supreme Court

The spokesperson of Ministry of Law and Justice on Wednesday said that the federation would re-file Curative Review Petition (CRP) against Justice Qazi Faez Isa case verdict in due course of time after addressing the office objections raised by the Supreme Court Registrar Office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :The spokesperson of Ministry of Law and Justice on Wednesday said that the federation would re-file Curative Review Petition (CRP) against Justice Qazi Faez Isa case verdict in due course of time after addressing the office objections raised by the Supreme Court Registrar Office.

"Against the order of the majority in the Review Petitions of Justice Qazi Faez Isa and others dated 26.04.2021, the Federation of Pakistan on 25.05.2021 preferred a Curative Review Petition on which certain objections were raised by the Office of the Supreme Court. After addressing the office objections the matter shall be re-filed in due course of time, in accordance with law," reads the press release issued by the law ministry.

The registrar of the Supreme Court of Pakistan had returned a review petition filed by the government against the Supreme Court's judgment on the review petitions in the Justice Qazi Faez Isa case.

The office had returned the application with the objection that a review could not be conducted twice into one case.

The reference filed by the government in May 2019 had alleged that Justice Isa acquired three properties in London on lease in the name of his wife and children between 2011 and 2015, but did not disclose them in his wealth returns.

Related Topics

Pakistan Supreme Court Wife London May 2015 2019 Government

Recent Stories

TII&#039;s Cryptography Research Centre partners w ..

2 minutes ago

Mohammed Al Bowardi, Saudi Chief of General Staff ..

3 minutes ago

UAE achieves top rankings on global government dev ..

18 minutes ago

Air Arabia resumes seasonal flights to Batumi

18 minutes ago

Team Canada's 0-3 Start to IIHF World Championship ..

6 minutes ago

NAB arrests fake officer for deceiving govt offici ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.