Govt to re-launch PM laptop scheme for youth this year: Shaza Fatima

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to PM (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima said that the government will re-launch the laptop scheme for the youth this year under the umbrella of the Prime Minister (PM) Youth Program (PMYM).

Shaza Fatima stated this during a news conference here on Friday. She said, "Under the scheme, one hundred thousand laptops will be provided to the youth this year." Regretting that the previous government halted this scheme, she pointed out that laptops provided under the PM Youth Program enabled the youth to continue their education and jobs during COVID-19.

"Government has also initiated National Innovation Award to promote startup culture among the youth," added Shaza Fatima.

The Special Assistant further said, "The government is also giving special emphasis to the promotion of healthy activities amongst the youth.

" As part of these endeavors, she pointed out that about fifty-four thousand children became part of different games over the last one year.

Fatima recalled that hockey trials were conducted in twenty-five regions and volleyball trials in twenty-eight regions.

She said that former PM Nawaz Sharif launched this scheme in 2013.

She said, "The Muslim League (N) has empowered the youth in every era." She said that in 2013, Nawaz Sharif started the youth programme.

She said that many projects were started for the better future of the youth.

Unfortunately, the laptop scheme was discontinued in 2018.

She said, "They are starting the laptop scheme again this year."