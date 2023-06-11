Govt to reach every citizen affected by recent rain-storm, says Info Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :The provincial government will reach every citizen affected by the recent storm and rains, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Information, Auqaf, Hajj, Religious and Minority Affairs Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel said, in a statement, issued here on Sunday.

Financial assistance is being given to the families of the deceased and the survey of damages caused by wind and rains has started, Caretaker Minister for Information and Auqaf added.

Barrister Feroze Jamal said that the caretaker provincial government has taken immediate and pragmatic steps to help the citizens in the affected districts. On the direction of caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan, rescue and relief activities have been started immediately and funds have already been released.

The provincial government will reach out to every citizen affected by the recent wind and rain.

The caretaker provincial minister said that the provincial government has immediately released Rs. 40 million for the affected districts so that the rescue and relief activities would continue there as quickly as possible.

Similarly, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and Caretaker Provincial Ministers along with Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Durrani also visited the affected areas and reviewed the relief activities and also visited the injured in the hospitals.

Barrister Feroze Jamal said that the rescue operation has been completed in the affected districts.

The injured are being given the best medical care and treatment in the hospitals. He furthered that the caretaker provincial government will give Rs.1 million per person to the families of the deceased, while the seriously injured will give Rs. 0.3 million and the minor injured will get Rs. 50,000 per injured person.

The caretaker provincial minister said that damages caused to cattle and houses due to wind and rain will also be redressed. On the direction of the provincial government, a survey has been started in the affected districts to estimate the damages.

Barrister Feroze said that there is deep sorrow and regret over the loss of life and property of the citizens. He prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased and patience for the families and said that the provincial government is with the victims in this hour of difficulty, and extend all possible support to the families of affected persons.