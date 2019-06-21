UrduPoint.com
Govt To Recover Stolen Money From Looters: Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 09:12 PM

Govt to recover stolen money from looters: Minister

The Punjab government is determined to recover each penny from the former rulers and their allies stolen during the last ten years in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :The Punjab government is determined to recover each penny from the former rulers and their allies stolen during the last ten years in Punjab.

This was said Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Local Government Raja Basharat while talking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly on Friday.

He said that the work was also being initiated immediately to form a commission empowered to investigate the process of huge debts taken and plundered by the former government.

Revealing the details, the minister said that only Punjab House Islamabad had been left with Rs 50 millions as outstanding amount used by the PML-N parliamentarians out of which three Senators of PML-N had to pay Rs 18.8 million.

He said, "Senators Perwez Rashid and his daughter, Asif Kirmani and Mashahidullah are defaulters of Rs 9.

6 million, Rs 6.5 millions and Rs 2.7 million, respectively, to the Punjab House Islamabad.

The persons who had robbed people's tax money would not be spared until the last penny was recovered from them, he said and added the government was going to issue legal notices, in one or two days, to all defaulters of Punjab House after which appropriate action will be taken against those who fail to pay their dues.

Raja Basharat said that the opposition would also get representation in the body of proposed commission so that it may work transparently.

"The PTI government under leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar is committed to eradicate corruption and recover the looted money", he said.

